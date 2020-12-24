The city of Lafayette may be forfeiting $1.4 million in property taxes over the next five years by freezing the assessment on the former federal courthouse, which is under redevelopment in downtown.
At its Dec. 16 meeting, the City Council voted to freeze the property assessment at its current value by approving a Restoration Tax Abatement application for 705 Jefferson St.
Anita Begnaud, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority, urged the council to approve the tax abatement, saying redevelopment of the property will return a long-vacant building back into commerce.
OFCH LLC, whose officers include David Weinstein of Baton Rouge and Ed Krampe of Lafayette, applied for the tax abatement. The group was selected by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux from several who submitted proposals to turn the old vacant courthouse and two adjacent properties into residential and commercial space.
The tax abatement was approved for five years with the option to extend it another five years. Approval means the developers will pay taxes on the undeveloped value of the property instead of the renovated value.
"At the current value," Lafayette Parish Assessor Conrad Comeaux said, "they would pay $28,600 (in property taxes) a year. Once it's renovated, it could be $125,000 to $250,000 a year."
The applicant estimates over five years the company would be exempt from paying $1.4 million.
City Council Chairman Pat Lewis said the developers will be paying taxes on the pre-renovation property, just not the $16 million improvements on the property. Taxes haven't been paid on the property and buildings for years because they're owned by Lafayette Consolidated Government.
The entire redevelopment project on two acres downtown includes three blighted properties: the former federal courthouse, vacant since around 2009; a former city police building, unused since 1997; and the former Acadiana Open Channel building, vacant since 2010.
The $1.4 million purchase agreement signed in 2018 between LCG and OFCH is for a mix of residential and commercial space, including 68 apartments and 25,500 square feet of space for retail and offices.
This year, however, the plans have been changed to exclude much of the commercial space and to add a few residential units.
In July, Krampe told The Acadiana Advocate the COVID-19, the demise of the oil and gas industry and some recent banking changes led to the reduction of commercial space.