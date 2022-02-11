Megan Duhon is in the market for a vehicle for the first time since 2018.
Her husband is trying to sell his diesel truck due to the rising cost of fuel, and her family will need a vehicle within a week of him selling the truck. Chances of that happening, however, may be slim.
But Duhon is facing a challenge many car buyers will face in the upcoming buying season: inventory is down, and prices of used cars are way up.
Duhon owns a Volkswagen Tiguan that she bought new for $26,000 in 2018. The car she wants now is priced at $30,000, and it's used. She has her eyes set on a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas, black with top trim level, after she saw a black Atlas along with a white one while driving past Sterling Automotive one weekend.
Yet when she arrived that Monday morning, the black Atlas was gone. When she went that evening to check the sticker price on the white one, it was gone, too.
"They are selling like hotcakes, just from my experience,” said Duhon, president and CEO of the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce. “It has been crazy.”
The annual spring car-buying season usually coincides with annual tax returns, according to Jeff Cook, sales director of Sterling Automotive in Lafayette. This one, however, will be different with demand already in high gear due to a number of factors hitting the market.
High demands plus low new car production and low lot inventory has led to increased prices for customers, Cook said. Just how much? In 2020, cars would spend 60 to 90 days on the lot before being sold. Now they’re often sold in 10 days.
"In 2020, we were carrying 1,200 to 1,500 new cars across the lots of our stores," Cook said. "We have 130 new cars on the lot now at the start of February."
Cook said his big concern is customers buying a vehicle for the first time or who have not recently bought one. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, a buyer might pay $12,000 for a starter vehicle. Starter vehicles now might be priced at $20,000.
The average used car price rose to $27,592 December, up 27% from November 2020, according to a Kelly Blue Book report. The soaring prices are due to global chip shortages and increased demand for personal transportation fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Increased prices has translated into higher monthly payments for buyers financing a vehicle. The average car note for a new car at the end of 2021 rose to $636 compared to $581 a year earlier, according to an Edmunds report. Used vehicle notes grew 18% from $437 at the end of 2020 to $520 at the end of 2021.
"The days of $300 car payments are almost gone," Cook said.
The best option for customers may be to custom order a vehicle, a process that comes with the caveat of patience, Cook said. They can put down a deposit for the car they want and wait for it to arrive, but the process could take up to three months, Cook said.
Custom purchasing a vehicle, or buying straight from the manufacturer, is common practice in Europe, KBB reported, and companies like Tesla operated exclusively as custom order when buying new. But customers have to wait and can’t negotiate on price.
The market may be more stable market at the end of the year, Cook said, but a high inventory may not return for years.
Some dealerships dealing exclusively with used cars have more inventory. At Bargain Cars in Lafayette, owner Chance Yelverton has 400 cars across three locations, which he noted is much more than usual have.
But prices are still higher than usual.
"$6,990 is the new $4,990," Yelverton said. "A $3,000 (vehicle) is laughable at this point."
His advice on finding the car you really want: Become friendly with a dealer or drive to Texas for more options. Prices should plateau at the end of the year but will not drop for the foreseeable future, Yelverton said.
"People are saying, 'Let's wait it out,'" Yelverton said. "I don't think there's anything to wait out. This is a new normal."