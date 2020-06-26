Barry Ancelet and Pat Mould had many reasons for changing the format and delivery of Festivals Acadiens et Creoles this year, but here’s one of the biggest: They wanted to be positioned to help musicians and vendors — craftspeople and artists and local restaurants — to participate in whatever profits arise from this year’s event.
“We wanted to do something responsible for them,” said Ancelet, festivals president, who, with Mould, festivals vice president for programming and development, met with media representatives Friday at Girard Park in Lafayette, which since 1976 has been the festivals site.
The two said creative people — restaurants, artists, craftsmen and musicians — have been among the hardest hit financially by COVID-19 since the pandemic shut down Louisiana’s economy in March. The annual Festivals Acadien et Creoles — it is scheduled for Oct. 9-11 — has been a bright spot for creative people in years past. Ancelet said by committing to “Plan B,” a virtual event — the vendors will have time to plan how they will participate.
For starters, craftspeople have developed their own virtual market. The festivals leadership will talk with restaurants about how they might market festival food without the benefit of a park site. Suggestions abound.
Ancelet and Mould said their decision to forgo a Girard Park event this year and go virtual was based on their insistence on doing what was safe and right for festival participants. The governor’s extension of Phase 2 by 28 days, announced this week, signaled to them that the responsible course was to not have an event that might generate new COVID cases in the weeks that followed the scheduled festival. Numbers of cases and new hospitalizations, especially in Acadiana, were alarming this week.
“We’ve been working on two plans all along,” Ancelet said. “It was not hard to pull the trigger on Plan B, given the numbers.”
The festival surveys its participants and it was suggested that some 25-30 percent of those who usually attend would not come this year to avoid the pandemic. But if others attended and the festivals still generated crowds at inopportune times, that would be “irresponsible,” they said.
That doesn’t mean there is no festival — there will be one — but it will be different. Some acts may be live on well-spaced stages that accommodate technology, some might occur in venues that support social distancing. Others may be heavily digital and may call upon archived recordings, audio and video, of festivals that date back to the start of the event in 1974. In fact, that old footage can serve to teach others about the history of the event and the new, popular emergence of Cajun and Creole music in the last half-century.
Plans are still in development. To that end, Ancelet said, he and Mould would meet Friday with organizers for Festival International who turned around their event in the spring.
Festivals Acadiens et Creoles will retain much of its sponsorship, both men said, although a virtual event would diminish some of the support volume. There will still be a call for volunteers, although those roles are not yet clearly defined.
Different in 2020, Ancelet said, is that the festival will not focus on a single artist as it has in recent years. The intention, he said, was to focus on cuisine and its relationship to Cajun and Creole music, but that theme may wait a year.
He said he and Mould have spoken with numerous musicians — they expect to present about half the performances they usually do at the multi-stage festival — and some musicians — those with “day jobs” — have suggested that the festival use musicians and bands that depend upon gigs to support themselves.
Important for the festival, Ancelet said, is that “there are opportunities here.” That includes printing T-shirts, posters and packets so that festival fans can relish this festival that was presented despite huge pandemic obstacles.
The event dates back to 1974 in Blackham Coliseum when a lineup of Cajun and Creole artists performed for visiting French-speaking news media before a packed house. That historic event drew nearly 12,000 people who celebrated performers like Dennis McGee, Marc Savoy, the Balfa Brothers, Bois-Sec Ardon and Clifton Chenier.
It moved outdoors to Girard Park in 1976 and has never been canceled.
Fans and participants were urged to follow announcements about Festivals Acadiens et Creoles on the website.