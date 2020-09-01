A Louisiana-based tractor and implement retailer has bought the former Devin International building and hopes to move into the building early next year.
Progressive Tractor & Implement, which has locations in Parks, Opelousas, Lacassine, Eunice and Jeanerette, bought the 21,500-square-foot building for $850,000 from the Houston-based energy industry company, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
PTI, which has 14 locations overall, will use the building as its main location to rent out CASE Construction equipment, including excavators, bulldozers and backhoes, company spokesperson Allie Soileau said. The store will employ at least 30.
It’s not known when Devin closed its operations at that building. Devin is owned by National Oilwell Varco, a supplier of oil and gas drilling rig equipment and products.
