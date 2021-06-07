It's official: the Cajun Blaze is making a comeback.
Burger Tyme, the iconic south Louisiana fast-food chain of the 1990s, will open a new restaurant in the former Wendy's location at 3300 Johnston St., according to a newsletter announcement by owner Braxton Moody V.
There isn't an opening date set just yet, but the restaurant could be up and running as soon as July. A soft opening, which will serve as a test run for the staff, is set to happen June 25-28.
The new restaurant will serve the original Burger Tyme menu, which featured fan favorites like the Cajun Blaze burger and the Bon Temps Poulet chicken sandwich, according to Monday's announcement.
Burger Tyme once had eight locations in south Louisiana — four in Lafayette, two in Baton Rouge and one each in New Iberia and Breaux Bridge.
The original location opened in the late 1980s on Johnston Street near Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It was the final location to close in 2000 when Moody's dad retired.
Moody, who acquired the restaurant rights from his father 15 years ago, rebooted the iconic south Louisiana brand in 2019. He's been gauging community interest for over a year through selling Cajun Blaze seasoning, hosting pop-up burger events and donating mask holders with the logo.
His father chose to open the affordable restaurant in one of the many vacant buildings in Lafayette as the area's economy suffered from the economic downturn of the 1980s oil bust. Although Moody worked at Burger Tyme in high school and college, he went on to work as a mechanical engineer for the oilfield afterward.
Now, as Moody raises his own children during another oil bust, he is turning to his father's creation as a possible solution.
"Once again, the oilfield isn't doing so well," Moody said during a 2020 interview. "And so recently, I decided to revitalize Burger Tyme. Through the years, the fans have kept the name alive. Fans have tagged me on many Facebook posts and blog posts. Someone uploaded the old commercials onto YouTube, which is funny because that didn't exist back then."
Moody said last year that there's been investor interest from people in south Louisiana and beyond. There have even been conversations about opening Burger Tyme locations as far away as Texas and Florida.
"My dad's advising on all of the steps of the process," Moody said. "He's very excited, and he's tickled at all of the feedback we're getting and how well everybody remembers his creation. It's one of his legacies. It must be really exciting for him to see."
This is a developing story that will be updated.