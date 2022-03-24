Acadian Total Security, a division of Acadian Companies, promoted Gregory White to security sales supervisor and Seanna Unterburger to finance supervisor.
White has worked in the security industry for over 13 years and has extensive knowledge of security sales, installation and management. He has been with Acadian Total Security for nearly 6 years. He most recently served as team lead for the residential security division.
He is an Opelousas native and graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Unterburger will assist the billing operations manager in the creation and production of reports, budgets and statistical data to evaluate financial success, efficiencies and effectiveness of procedures in the billing department.
She is Basile native is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
--
JD Bank promoted Sarah Barnhill to AVP treasury management specialist.
Barnhill, who joined JD Bank as the AVP branch manager for the Carlyss office, will partner with commercial banking and retail branch teams.
The McNeese State University graduate began her banking career in 2000 as a teller for JP Morgan Chase & Co.