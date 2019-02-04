Mark Alleman - Hook & Boil Restaurant Discusses the Many Ways to Cook Crawfish from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

Hook & Boil’s Mark Alleman grew up in the crawfish business. Beginning with his “Pappy,” Dalford Alleman, who started cultivating crawfish and rice in Duson in 1960, the Alleman family includes three generations of crawfish farmers.

Mark’s dad, Don, now runs the family crawfish farm that provides the freshly sourced crawfish for the restaurant and delivers it twice daily to ensure that crawfish are prepared and served within hours of harvest.

Alleman spoke last week with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

Since opening in 2014, Hook and Boil, 209 N. Morgan Ave. in Broussard, has become one of the area’s favorite local restaurants. Alleman earned the 2017 Rising Young Business Leader Award from the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame.

Alleman, 32, has also experienced a loss when he attempted to open a second location of Hook & Boil downtown. He instead refocused on making his original restaurant in Broussard a success.