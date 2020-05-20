The state Department of Transportation and Development bought a church along the Evangeline Thruway for the Interstate 49 Connector, land records show.

DOTD bought the Christ The King Roman Catholic Church, 510 NW Evangeline Thruway, and its adjacent property at 417 Greig St. for $1,634,153 last month, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.

The church has not finalized its new location, pastor Fr. Francis Miller said, and the state has not given the church a deadline to vacate the property.

The I-49 connector project was restarted in March and will feature workshops throughout the year, according to earlier reports.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

+4 I-49 Lafayette Connector moves into next phase of planning Planning and design of the controversial Interstate 49 Lafayette Connector project is about to move into a new phase.

Over the past two years, work has continued with traffic and noise models. Planners have designed two options for ramps to get traffic downtown, one at Willow Street or one at Simcoe Street, as well as options for whether Evangeline Thruway between Taft Street and 2nd/3rd streets should remain as is or be reconstructed as a boulevard.

The project is a proposed six-lane, mostly elevated section of highway through Lafayette that roughly follows Evangeline Thruway from the terminus of I-49 to the Lafayette Regional Airport. Cost is estimated at $800 million to $1 billion.