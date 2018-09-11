The Lafayette region lost 500 jobs in July compared to the year before, the only one of Louisiana's seven metro areas to see a yearly drop in employment.
The area also lost 800 jobs from June to July, according to figures released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The numbers were not adjusted for seasonal changes.
Lafayette employed 200,500 nonfarm payrolls in July.
Mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, fell by 600 jobs in Lafayette over the year. The Lafayette region's non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.9 percent.
All other regions posted jobs gains, as Louisiana's nonfarm employment rose by 26,000 to 1,980,200 over the year. The seasonally-adjusted statewide unemployment rate ticked up to 4.9 percent in July, higher than the national rate of 3.9 percent.
BATON ROUGE: The Baton Rouge region added 8,400 jobs in July, lifting employment to 410,400 jobs. Employment in the construction sector rose by 2,500 jobs over the year. Leisure and hospitality added 1,100 jobs, and health care and social assistance gained 1,200.
NEW ORLEANS: The region added 9,700 jobs over the year, to 578,200, the highest gain of any Louisiana metro area. Construction rose 1,700 over the year. Manufacturing, up 1,400; education and health services, up 2,100; and leisure and hospitality, up 2,500, also rose. Professional and business services fell by 1,200 jobs.
In other Louisiana markets, Lake Charles added 2,400 jobs over the year, to 119,600. It was the 85th-straight month of over-the-year job gains. Houma region added 300 jobs over the year, bringing employment to 86,000. Hammond area employment rose by 1,100 jobs over the year, to 46,400. Alexandria added 300 jobs, to 62,100. Monroe added 900 jobs to 78,500. Shreveport employment rose by 900 jobs to 179,900.