The owners of the Vermilion Lofts in downtown Lafayette bought a third piece of property across the street to expand the development.
Owners bought the property at 429 E. Vermilion St. for $112,000 from the MacManus Family Trust, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court on Monday.
The property is just southeast of two lots owners bought earlier — the former space of the Lafayette Parish School Board’s tax office at 411 E. Vermilion, an L-shaped lot that connects to Clinton Street, and the adjoining lot at 413 E. Vermilion St.
The lots are part of development’s $7-$8 million second phase, which will include at least four levels, 40 units and 8,500 square feet of commercial space.