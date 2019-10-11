Commercial Additions/Alterations
OTHER: 831 Rue Du Belier, Lafayette; Ryan Powell, owner and applicant; description, Le Barn Rouge; Gavin Construction Inc., contractor; $125,000.
OTHER: 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, 105 Lafayette; Ambassador Crossing Strip Mall, owner; description, Amazing Lash Studio tenant; Chris Sewell, applicant; Hardesty & Associates Inc., contractor; $216,000.
RECREATION: 1800 NE Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; Northgate Mall, owner; description, change of occupancy; Le Beni Event Center, applicant; self, contractor; $1,000.
TENANT BUILD-OUT: 2019 NW Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; Parkway Plaza Suite 2019 - White Box, owner; Michael David Hamer, applicant; self, contractor; $5,500.
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 200 John Glenn Drive, Lafayette; Lafayette Regional Airport, owner; description, general aviation hangar development; Elliot Neph, applicant; Rudick Co. Inc., contractor; $4,232,000.
New Houses
616 Whitmore Road, Scott; Gary W. Fontenot; $450,000.
102 Parkerson St., Lafayette; Gen Group Construction LLC; $256,500.
121 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD Homes; $207,000.
123 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.
125 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLCc; $207,000.
127 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD HOMES; $207,000.
601 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD HOMES; $229,500.
603 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD HOMES; $193,500.
605 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD HOMES; $184,500.
126 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD HOMES; $225,000.
205 Tall Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD HOMES; $229,500.
227 Stoneburg Drive, Duson; AM Design Inc.; $198,000.
519 Fenetre Road, Scott; Manuel Builders; $135,000.
304 Fortune Road, Youngsville; website error, no additional information; $1,200,000.
501 Rutherford Court, Lafayette; Tommy Pullig LLC; $418,500.
403 Begnaud Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. - Gulf Coast; $234,000.
210 Fawn Crest Drive, Lafayette; C A Homes LLC; $375,000.
409 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard; Heath Homes LLC; $218,572.
417 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; Hart Homes LLC; $223,768.
101 Old Road Drive, Broussard; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $243,645.