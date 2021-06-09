More than four out of five businesses in the country are having difficulty recruiting qualified candidates and are reporting an increase in the operating costs over the past few months, results from a Goldman Sachs survey found.
Results released Wednesday indicates 81% are struggling finding workers and 83% are reporting an increase in costs while 82% are concerned about the impact of inflation on their businesses. The survey, 10,000 Small Business Voices, indicate the roadblocks small business owners are facing as more pandemic restrictions are lifted and business is moving closer to pre-pandemic levels.
Almost half of those surveyed have had to increase prices, the survey found.
Other takeaways from the report include:
- 44% are still struggling financially due to the impact of COVID-19, but 67% now believe that the United States is moving in the right direction.
- 61% in support of the President Biden’s American Jobs Plan and 60% support the American Families Plan, but less than 50% believe it will help their businesses.
- 82% of small business owners who received a second PPP loan expect to exhaust their funds by the end of July and only 24% are very confident they will be able to maintain payroll if no further government relief is provided. 93% support Congress re-evaluating the SBA loan terms so that hard-hit small businesses can access capital.
- 88% support increasing opportunities for small businesses through the federal procurement process, and 93% call on state and local governments to prioritize contracts for small businesses.