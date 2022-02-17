Perficient, a digital consulting firm with an office in downtown Lafayette, hired 50 graduates from its training bootcamp held last fall.
The second Bright Paths Program, an initiative designed to advance STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities, was offered at its Lafayette and Detroit locations. Students completed software engineering coursework, learned about the consulting business, connected with mentors, and engineered their own innovative applications, company officials announced Thursday.
The camps were held in in partnership with Strayer University’s Hackbright Academy, a coding bootcamp and software engineering program designed for women, as well as Devmountain, a design and coding bootcamp designed to equip students with the skills to start their journey toward a career in tech.
All qualified graduates received offers in the software engineering and development field with Perficient after it ended. To date, 67 candidates with diverse technical backgrounds, including many women and minorities, have been hired through the program.
“Perficient is focused on bringing more diverse insights, backgrounds, and skillsets into the industry to drive innovation forward and benefit our communities,” VP Mary-Beth Ostasz said. “Each student brought curiosity, innovation, passion, and inspiration throughout the program. These characteristics will serve them well as they collaborate with other likeminded colleagues at Perficient to innovate digital-first solutions for our clients.”