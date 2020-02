Issued Feb. 3-7

Commercial additions/alterations

OTHER: 3215 Louisiana Ave., Lafayette; Stirling Lafayette LLC, owner; description, Tesla electric vehicle charging station; Honeycutt, agent for Tesla, applicant; $0.

OTHER: 100 Sixth St., Lafayette; Centurylink — proposed fuel module, owner; Paul Hinson Allcom Global Services, applicant; SCE Inc. doing business as Cowboy's Cranes.Com, contractor; $50,000.

TENANT BUILD-OUT: 209 Highland Oaks Lane, Lafayette; Tetracube Art Gallery, owner; So Studio, applicant; William E. Yeats, contractor; $19,000.

RECREATION: 535 Garfield St., Lafayette; New Possibilities, owner; description, event center — reception hall including bar; Warehouse 535 Event Space, applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $150,000.

GENERAL RETAIL: 3142 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Walmart Real Estate Business Trust, owner; description, remodel store 531; SGA Design Group PC, applicant; Jetton General Contracting Inc., contractor; $1,585,428.

HOSPITAL: 6701 Johnston St., Lafayette; James R. Carson III, owner; Southeast Design Inc., applicant; JC Construction LLC, contractor; $2,478,520.

OFFICE BUILDING: 2901 Johnston St., Lafayette: Improvement For Next Home, owner and applicant; description, fourth-floor tenant improvement — Realtor office; Ducharme Brothers Inc., contractor; $104,225.

New houses

209 Octavia Drive, Scott; Denmar Development LLC; $229,500.

240 Emily Circle, Lafayette; Henry and Noelle Busch; $738,000.

202 Rutherford Court, Lafayette; HLP Builders Inc.; $319,000.

113 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; EJ Rock Construction; $324,000.

304 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $180,000.

309 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $225,000.

311 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.

107 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $207,000.

305 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.