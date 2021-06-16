Businesses in Louisiana’s shopping centers lost over 40,000 jobs and $300 million in sales last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, data shows.
A report from the International Council of Shopping Centers indicates the state ended the year with 357,300 people employed in retail and food service jobs at shopping centers across Louisiana, down from the 398,200 at the end of 2019.
Total sales were at $85.2 billion, down from the $85.5 billion in 2019.
More than 500 retail establishments in shopping centers in the state closed last year, data shows. That total dropped from 22,952 in 2019 to 22,401 in 2020.
The number of shopping centers actually increased — from 1,369 in 2019 to 1,372 last year — but the total dollar amount invested dropped by more than a third from $422 million in 2019 to $266 million last year.
About 70% of shopping center tenants are small businesses, data shows.