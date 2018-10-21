Summit reviews La.'s role in global energy
The LSU Center for Energy Studies' annual energy summit focusing on "Louisiana's Place in the Global Energy Economy" is set for noon Wednesday in the Dalton J. Woods Auditorium of the LSU Energy, Coast & Environment Building, 93 South Quad Drive, formerly Nicholson Extension, in Baton Rouge.
The conference program also includes discussion about federal trade policies; the outlook for offshore oil and gas development; global liquefied natural gas trends and issues; and Gulf Coast crude oil export trends and opportunities. A reception will follow from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Information and registration are at lsu.edu/ces/conferences/energysummit2018/registration.php.
Water Institute, Paris university collaborate
The Water Institute of the Gulf has formalized an agreement with a Paris-based engineering university to encourage joint research projects, the exchange of staff, and the pursuit of opportunities related to water resource management, resilience, urban water management and flood risk reduction.
Jeff Hebert, Water Institute vice president for adaptation and resilience, said Ecole des Ingénieurs de la Ville de Paris "has been engaged in many research projects in Louisiana post-Hurricane Katrina so it was clear that a working relationship between our two organizations would be beneficial to everyone involved. Communities in France and Louisiana are challenged by changes in climate that are producing increased flooding, extreme heat and other challenges. There is much we can learn from one another.”
“From the point of view of our research, we have always devoted much time and effort to tackle major resilience issues, including the collaboration with our colleagues at the New Orleans City Council after Hurricane Katrina,” said Franck Jung, director of the Paris university.
“This is an opportunity to work together on some of the most urgent issues of our time and to pave the way for sustainable development," said Vincent Sciama, consul general of France in New Orleans.
BRCC gets grant from contractors' fund
Baton Rouge Community College was presented $97,000 by the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors' Education Trust Fund to help grow resources, scholarships and student enrollment for the college's construction management associate degree program.
BRCC has the only American Council for Construction Education-accredited associate degree program in the state and is one of 12 programs in the country accredited by the council. The program has graduated 163 students since 2012 and has had an enrollment of more than 200 students per semester since spring 2016.
Students in the program get classroom instruction as well as hands-on opportunities to hone their skills through various community projects, including Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge.
The program is designed to identify and meet industry workforce needs. The program, which can be completed in as few as four semesters, consists of 60 credit hours of coursework, which includes construction classes in materials and methods, print reading, estimating, planning and scheduling, project management and safety. General education and business courses also are included in the curriculum.
CDC grant expands rural health program
The LSU AgCenter has been awarded a $5 million, five-year grant that will fund an ongoing program to improve health in rural Louisiana and expand it to Assumption and three other parishes.
The AgCenter was among institutions in 15 states that received High Obesity Program grants from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity. Depending on the availability of funds, the AgCenter is expected to receive $1 million per year until 2023.
The grant will support an initiative called Healthy Access, Behaviors and Communities.
The program will continue work that began in 2015 in Madison, Tensas and St. Helena parishes, and will expand to Assumption, Claiborne, East Carroll and Morehouse parishes.
All seven parishes have an adult obesity rate of at least 40 percent, said Denise Holston, an AgCenter nutrition specialist and principal investigator for the project.
As part of the project, the AgCenter and several partner agencies host community forums and conduct assessments on residents’ ability to access nutritious foods and exercise venues. Holston said participants have persuaded local stores to stock more healthful items, established farmers markets, promoted physical activity at schools and community centers, and pushed for safety improvements to streets.
Partners include the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Southern University AgCenter, Louisiana Department of Health, Well-Ahead Louisiana, Center for Planning Excellence, Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Louisiana Farm to School and Capital Area Planning Commission.