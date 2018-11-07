The Tru by Hilton, a midscale hotel that embraces a minimalist but tech-savvy design, seeks to invite its guests out of their room and into the lobby to socialize and explore the city.

The 98-room hotel, located at 1310 Camillia Blvd. in River Ranch, will be the second Tru by Hilton in Louisiana after the Lake Charles facility and the 46th in the country. The hotel, which will have a staff of about 15, will have a grand opening at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 15.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"We're extremely proud to join the Tru by Hilton brand and introduce travelers to this new midscale lodging offering," general manager Brazette Carlos said. "Our ideal location, unique set of offerings and affordable price make us a desirable choice for guests visiting the Acadiana region."

Both single king and two queen style rooms are offered with rates being averaging around $100 a night. Rooms are smaller but feature have mobile desks, large bathrooms with and a large flat screen TVs, while the lobby features a breakfast bar, a food and drinks bar, plenty of seating with charging stations.

The hotel also has a video display and attractions wall that directs guests to local restaurants, attractions and shopping locales.