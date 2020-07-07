Pop-A-Licious Gourmet Popcorn will leave its space in the Acadiana Mall for a spot in downtown Lafayette.
Owner Justin Cormier announced on Facebook he will move to 415 Lee Ave. in the former space of 7 Stitches.
“The Acadiana Mall has been great to us, but in an effort to expand our product offerings and better serve our customers, we have decided to relocate,” Cormier wrote.
Cormier said he is not ready to open soon but will offer curbside service starting this weekend.
