Leigha Porter’s vision for Moss Street in Lafayette is visionary: an arts district on the city’s north side.

It could be similar to what you may find in downtowns of larger cities across the country, but Porter – co-creator of the Creole Nutcracker and now a PACE teacher at the Acadiana Center for the Arts – hopes her PARC Village that will also house her FIRE Expressions Performing Arts Conservatory could be a catalyst of sorts for the area.

The 2,800-square-foot building at 2323 Moss St. that Porter bought in April will officially open next month as an arts community center that will feature appeal to a wide swath of artists, ranging from podcasters to dancers.

“I’ve noticed traveling that inner cities are kind of building that artistic, cultural kind of district,” she said. “I feel like Moss Street could be that cultural district that we see in DC or in Los Angeles. I just feel like somebody has to have a vested interest and be the spark that kind of lights everything.”

The multi-room building will include an exhibit room for creatives to show their work, two studios for dance or fitness, a music lab, a conference/meeting room and a lounge area. Porter also does podcasts, “I’m Making Moves,” and releases two episodes a month.

Porter bought the building, which once house a beauty/barber shop, after it sat empty for several years. The purchase was pushed back for months after the building lost part of its roof last year during the fall hurricanes that moved through the area.