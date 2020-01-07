Brandon Landry said he felt especially nervous walking into the Lafayette location of Walk-On's while filming for the CBS TV show "Undercover Boss."

Landry, founder and CEO of the Louisiana sports bar, was still involved in the day-to-day operations and training of staff in 2011 when he opened his third location in Lafayette.

"There is a part — and I'm pretty sure this is going to make the show — where I introduce myself in Lafayette," Landry said. "I almost gave it away. I was just more nervous about Lafayette because I knew so many people, managers and even waitresses that have been there literally since we opened."

The episode of "Undercover Boss" featuring Walk-On's premieres at 7 p.m. Wednesday on CBS. The Lafayette restaurant, 2336 Kaliste Saloom Road, will hold a watch party and offer specials that day.

It will kick off the 10th season of the reality TV series, which follows high-level executives as they work anonymously alongside their staff to understand the inner workings of their operation.

In addition to Landry, the episode will feature Saints Quarterback Drew Brees, who is a partner of Walk-On's. Brees was filmed at a New Orleans location of Walk-On's in June for the episode.

It took more than three hours, along with prosthetic hair and makeup, to disguise one of the most recognizable faces in New Orleans. But ultimately, the transformation worked.

"He got to walk down Poydras Street with nobody stopping him, which was pretty cool," Landry said. "I think a little bit of Drew liked that, that he could walk down the street without people knowing who he was."

Landry's disguise was a bit less elaborate and included a wig, fake beard and glasses.

In addition to Lafayette, Landry was filmed at San Antonio and Dallas locations of Walk-On's in Texas. He also went undercover at the restaurant's shrimp supplier, Gallot's Fresh Catch in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Landry introduced himself to his own employees as Cal Griffin, a soybean farmer from Florence, Alabama, who's interested in getting into the restaurant business.

Landry chose the first name for his childhood idol, Hall of Fame shortstop Cal Ripken, and borrowed his mother's maiden name to complete his alter ego. He opted to go undercover as a retired farmer since he grew up on a sugarcane farm in White Castle.

Landry said he and Brees agreed to go undercover when producers approached them about the show because Walk-On's is in the middle of an expansion.

The sports bar currently has 33 locations in the South and is set to open another 18 locations this year.

"We're on the verge of this major growth," Landry said. "And this provided us with the opportunity to look at employee culture, standards, everything. Lots of people may have been hesitant because it's not always a good showing of your company, but I'm a firm believe in knowing the brutal truth: the good, the bad and the ugly."

Landry said he can't give away specific details of what happened during the episode's filming. He did say the experience showed him the company is on the right track, especially because of its employees.

"Jessica proved to me she's the right kind of person, the epitome of what we want in a Walk-On's employee," Landry said.