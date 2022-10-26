Molly & A’nya’s Fast Food, which opened inside the Northgate Mall three years ago, will close next month, the owner announced.
Owner Roni LaCroix said the restaurant, located in the back side of the mall, will be open only the week of Nov. 11-18. He cited increasing costs of supplies for the restaurant, including the price of cooking oil that has more than doubled.
“I have been open for three years and three months and I don’t regret not one day of being in the restaurant business,” LaCroix said in a Facebook post. “I learned a great deal. Thanks to everyone that came to support. I am honored to say I have never had one employee that didn’t get paid.”
LaCroix, who also owns a shirt-printing shop in the mall, opened the restaurant in an 800-square-foot space in June 2019 amid a wave of new businesses that opened in Northgate Mall, Lafayette’s oldest mall that has become a home for minority-owned startup businesses. He named the business after his mom and a daughter who died in utero.