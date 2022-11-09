ACA.blackcafefire.adv.004.jpg

Black Café, which has been closed since May following a fire above it, has reopened, the owner announced.

Owner Trey Ware said Tuesday the restaurant, 518 S. Pierce St., Suite 100, opened the drive-thru window after it shut down for months following a May 7 third-floor fire in the Uptown Lofts building. The restaurant suffered significant water damage.

Building repairs were covered by the property owner because Ware leases the space, but there was a long list of items to replace, including an espresso machine, display cooler, point-of-sale system and consumables like food and paper products.

Ware and his wife, Jodee, started an online fundraiser shortly after the fire, and this week it was just under $15,000.

Black Café has been a staple of downtown Lafayette since October 2013. It's known not just for coffee, but also for sweet potato biscuits, Scotch eggs, burgers and other savory fare.

