Parent company Foot Locker Inc. will either close or rebrand the Lafayette and Baton Rouge Footaction, company officials announced Friday.
The company will convert a third of the stores into Foot Locker stores that cater to women and children, reports indicated, while the remainder of the stores will be closed over the next two years once leases expire.
The Footaction in the Northgate Mall in Lafayette recently signed a new lease, mall manager Lisa Champagne said. The Baton Rouge store is in the Mall of Louisiana, and stores are also in Hammond, New Orleans and Houma, according to its website.
Foot Locker reported first quarter sales up 80.3% on Friday with total sales reaching $2.15 million, well over the $1.17 million a year ago at the start of the pandemic. Compared to 2019, total sales were up 3.6%, company officials said.