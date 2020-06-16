An investment firm won a bankruptcy auction for Borden Dairy Co., the company with a Lafayette plant that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year.

The Wall Street Journal and other outlets reported the transaction late Monday involving Capitol Peak Partners LLC and KKR & Co., which were named the winning bidder after an auction to sell Borden’s assets out of bankruptcy.

+3 Borden Dairy milk plant's parent company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Dallas-based Borden Dairy Co. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and reorganization, which includes subsidiary Borden Dairy Co. of…

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Gregg Engles, the former chairman and chief executive of rival company Dean Foods Co., is leading the Capitol Peak group, which is the senior partner in the joint venture.

KKR is a major lender to Borden, which filed for bankruptcy in January amid falling milk consumption in the U.S., rising freight costs and the growing clout of retailers consolidating with other merchants or beginning to develop their own milk-processing operations.

Borden tried unsuccessfully to merge with Dean in April, the Journal reported, before Dean’s assets were purchased out of bankruptcy by Dairy Farmers of America Inc., the nation’s largest dairy cooperative by membership.

Borden operates a milk processing plant in Lafayette at 1308 Bertrand Drive and has some 220 workers in Louisiana, about 70% of whom work in Lafayette. Borden Dairy also employs workers in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Hammond, Lake Charles, Monroe and Shreveport, according to the company.

First Borden Dairy coronavirus case reported to company weeks before outbreak Borden Dairy first learned an employee at its Lafayette facility tested positive for coronavirus two weeks before it learned of a second case,…

Borden Dairy has 3,264 employees across its entire U.S. operation, the vast majority of whom are paid hourly.