This new features celebrates all things Acadiana.

"It is important for our community to realize the importance of shopping with locally owned businesses instead of big-box stores or out-of-town, online retailers.  We are the businesses who are reinvesting in our community and supporting local nonprofits."

– Charlotte Cryer, Caroline & Company

Southern hospitality extends far past the home – especially here in Lafayette. In the spirit of celebrating all things Acadiana, we bring to you “Carte Blanche,” an opportunity to peek inside the windows of spectacular local shops. Each week, this space will feature a mix of retailers and the products that make them special.   

Mother’s Day is meant to celebrate some important people in our lives, which is why we decided to launch this feature one week before the big day.

Lafayette’s unique stores are filled with the perfect pieces to make any occasion special – so no matter where or who you’re celebrating this year, be sure to show our community some love by shopping local.

Caroline & Company

113 Arnould Blvd.

CB5.jpg

Julie Vos Jewelry, available at Caroline & Company.

PRODUCT: Julie Vos Jewelry

DESCRIPTION: Beautiful handcrafted jewelry featuring semi-precious stones, pearls and imported glass. 

PRICE: $48 and up

CB4.jpg

O-Rings, available at Caroline & Company.

PRODUCT: O-Rings

DESCRIPTION: Never lose your keys again with these best-selling keyrings that can fit over wrist or above elbow for a truly hands-free experience.

$25 to $55

DESCRIPTION:

 www.carolineandco.com

Koi 

 456A Heymann Blvd.

PRODUCT: Mignon Faget Halo Bracelets

CB3.png

Mignon Faget Halo Bracelets, available at Koi.

DESCRIPTION: Mignon Faget Halo Bracelets, available at Koi, make the perfect gift for Mother’s Day or graduation. Visit us in the Oil Center for all your shopping needs!

PRICE: $65 to $140

Facebook.com/Koi.lafayette.la

Instagram.com/Koi.lafayette

F. Camalo

 416 Heymann Blvd.

PRODUCT: Spring 2019 collection

CB6.jpg

Canali menswear, available at F. Camalo.

DESCRIPTION: Mother’s Day isn’t just for the ladies! F. Camalo has a great selection of Canali jackets, suits and trousers. Look your best while celebrating Mom with a stylish piece from the spring 2019 collection.

Facebook.com/FCamalo

7 Chics Boutique

201 Settlers Trace Blvd., #2019

PRODUCT: Floral Swing Tank

DESCRIPTION: This pink floral sleeveless top is the perfect way to brighten up a beautiful spring day.

CB1.png

Floral Swing Tank, available at 7 Chics Boutique.

PRICE: $46

PRODUCT: White Casual Pants

DESCRIPTION: These lightweight, comfortable pants add versatility to any spring wardrobe.

CB2.png

White Casual Pants, available at 7 Chics Boutique.

PRICE: $36

Facebook.com/7Chics

Instagram.com/7ChicsBoutique

