"It is important for our community to realize the importance of shopping with locally owned businesses instead of big-box stores or out-of-town, online retailers. We are the businesses who are reinvesting in our community and supporting local nonprofits."
– Charlotte Cryer, Caroline & Company
Southern hospitality extends far past the home – especially here in Lafayette. In the spirit of celebrating all things Acadiana, we bring to you “Carte Blanche,” an opportunity to peek inside the windows of spectacular local shops. Each week, this space will feature a mix of retailers and the products that make them special.
Mother’s Day is meant to celebrate some important people in our lives, which is why we decided to launch this feature one week before the big day.
Lafayette’s unique stores are filled with the perfect pieces to make any occasion special – so no matter where or who you’re celebrating this year, be sure to show our community some love by shopping local.
Caroline & Company
113 Arnould Blvd.
PRODUCT: Julie Vos Jewelry
DESCRIPTION: Beautiful handcrafted jewelry featuring semi-precious stones, pearls and imported glass.
PRICE: $48 and up
PRODUCT: O-Rings
DESCRIPTION: Never lose your keys again with these best-selling keyrings that can fit over wrist or above elbow for a truly hands-free experience.
$25 to $55
DESCRIPTION:
Koi
456A Heymann Blvd.
PRODUCT: Mignon Faget Halo Bracelets
DESCRIPTION: Mignon Faget Halo Bracelets, available at Koi, make the perfect gift for Mother’s Day or graduation. Visit us in the Oil Center for all your shopping needs!
PRICE: $65 to $140
F. Camalo
416 Heymann Blvd.
PRODUCT: Spring 2019 collection
DESCRIPTION: Mother’s Day isn’t just for the ladies! F. Camalo has a great selection of Canali jackets, suits and trousers. Look your best while celebrating Mom with a stylish piece from the spring 2019 collection.
7 Chics Boutique
201 Settlers Trace Blvd., #2019
PRODUCT: Floral Swing Tank
DESCRIPTION: This pink floral sleeveless top is the perfect way to brighten up a beautiful spring day.
PRICE: $46
PRODUCT: White Casual Pants
DESCRIPTION: These lightweight, comfortable pants add versatility to any spring wardrobe.
PRICE: $36