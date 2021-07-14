Dozens of the region’s top employers will on hand at the Lafayette Economic Development Authority’s Job Fair Aug. 4 to screen job candidates.

The job fair, set for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center, will have an e-application and mobile unit sponsored by the Louisiana Workforce Commission-American Job Center, to allow job seekers a chance to apply and search for other positions available in the region and across the state.

Many companies, particularly in the hospitality industry, in Acadiana and across the country continue to struggle finding workers.

'Nobody will work': Acadiana restaurants are facing a hiring crisis in wake of COVID restrictions

“After a year of virtual job fairs, we are very excited to host the LEDA Job Fair in person,” LEDA president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux said. “The LEDA Job Fair is even more important now given the workforce shortage many industries are facing. This Job Fair is part of ongoing efforts in the region to connect displaced or underemployed workers with companies that are hiring.”

Attending the fair is free, and those interested can pre-register at ledajobfair2021.eventbrite.com. Job seekers should dress professionally and bring copies of their resume.

LEDA will also host a Job Fair Prep Workshop at 9 a.m. July 28 to help those looking for a job make the most of their job search.

Laurie J. James will present Positioning Your Resume for Success, and Danielle Dayries with DMD & Associates will present LinkedIn: The Job Leads Magnet. Pre-registration is required. Register at ledajobfairprep2021.eventbrite.com.

“The LEDA Job Fair is an excellent opportunity to meet face to face with hiring managers from multiple employers all on one day and in one place,” said Ryan LaGrange, LEDA’s manager of workforce development. “Every year we hear success stories following the job fair from both job seekers and employers. This event continues to have a tremendous impact on the community.”

Companies interested in participating in the job fair can visit Lafayette.org/jobfair.