The two biggest news stories of 2020 will collide in a meaningful way Thursday as the Great American Takeout encourages people to order food from black-owned restaurants.
The Great American Takeout has regularly pushed people to support restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic through ordering takeout on specific days. With the protests against police brutality and for racial justice following the death of George Floyd, the Great American Takeout is encouraging people to support black-owned restaurants on Thursday.
“The Great American Takeout team stands in solidarity with the Black community and is committed to supporting and celebrating Black-owned businesses,” organizers announced this week. “So on Thursday, June 11, we’re asking everyone in America to order a takeout or delivery meal from a Black-owned restaurant.”
Organizers are encouraging participants to post photos of their meals on social media with the hashtag #thegreatamericantakeout to showcase the effort.
Black-owned restaurants nationally are getting more attention now as part of efforts to marshal community support amid the protests against police brutality and racism.
A few lists of black-owned restaurants in the Acadiana area have popped up on social media and websites over the last two weeks.
There's also a website and smartphone app called Shop Blacklisted that eight African American women in Acadiana started in 2015 to support black-owned businesses in the area.
"Supporting black businesses really helps with strengthening the local economy because the money stays in the community and creates local jobs," said Karnina King, one of the founders of Shop Blacklisted. "It also fights systemic racism by closing the income gap. Jobs are created from the increase in sales, and that strengthens the local economy."
Shop Blacklisted focuses on the Acadiana region because that's where King and her partners are located, but they hope to one day expand the website and app to include businesses across the state.
King, a lawyer by day, is hoping the momentum seen since the May 25 death of Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police will continue in a positive way for black business owners after the protests have died down and the coronavirus is no longer top-of-mind.
"We took the initiative to create this listing back in 2015," King said. "We believe it's important to support these businesses every day, not just at a time of a pandemic or a protest. We hope to encourage consumers to continue this support as opposed to it being a trend that dies down after a few weeks."
Here are a few black-owned restaurants in the Acadiana area to check out:
- Anointed Soul Food, 1501 Iberia St. in New Iberia, 337-380-0619
- Arpeggios Lounge, 204 N. Main St. in Opelousas, 337-407-5188
- The Big Chill, 1288 Rees St. in Breaux Bridge, 337-680-0796
- Black Cafe, 518 S. Pierce St. Suite 100 in Lafayette, 337-889-3862
- Brenda's Dine-In and Takeout, 411 W. Pershing St. in New Iberia, 337-367-0868
- Brown Skillet Lafayette, 1011 E. University Ave., 337-484-1498
- Cafe Coachella, 2700 Moss St. in Lafayette, 337-345-8079
- Cenderella's, 200 Madison St. in Lafayette, 337-237-2337
- Clambeaugh's, 111 N. Main St. in Saint Martinville, 337-394-3949
- Creole Lunch House, 713 Twelfth St. in Lafayette, 337-232-9929
- Di Jerk Stop, 537 Jefferson St. in Lafayette, 337-412-8304
- Flavored Sneaux, 103 E. St. Peter St. in Carencro, 337-453-0711
- Glenda's Creole Kitchen, 3232 Main Highway #31 in Breaux Bridge, 337-332-0294
- Jeaux's, 830 S. Main St. in Saint Martinville, 337-342-2477
- Jerk Xpress, 1000 W. Simcoe St. in Lafayette, 337-484-3387
- Kitchen on Klinton, 405 E. University Ave. in Lafayette, 337-706-5094
- Laura's II, 1904 W. University Ave. in Lafayette, 337-593-8006
- Lumberjack's Soul Food, 4016 Moss St. in Lafayette, 337-534-0545
- Moore's II Cafe, 502 S. Hopkins St. in New Iberia, 337-241-3208
- Mother's Cafe, 222 E. Bridge St. in Saint Martinville, 337-342-2633
- Munchies Lunchbox Express, 1801 N. Antoine St. in Lafayette, 337-316-3900
- Noah's Cafe, 2310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette, 337-406-2440
- Norbert Restaurant, 521 Avenue C in Broussard, 337-837-6704
- O Baked It, 419 W. Willow St. in Lafayette, 337-793-2439
- Pearl's Country Kitchen, 8247 La. 182 in Opelousas, 337-594-8889
- Ref's Cafe and Catering, 901 Field St. in New Iberia, 337-256-5360
- Saints, 716 S. Main St. in Saint Martinville, 337-394-5158
- Scottie Beans Theatre Cafe, 119 N. Main St. in Church Point, 337-692-2159
- Seafood Express, 1843 N. Main St. in Saint Martinville, 337-342-2167
- Smokin' Joe's Barbecue, 600 E. Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette, 337-237-8575
- Snoball Express, 7904 Loreauville Road in New Iberia, 337-944-6011
- Soulful Eats, 1815 Charity St. in Abbeville, 337-422-5060
- Super Taters, 5545 Cameron St. in Scott, 337-889-5993
- Tim's Kitchen, 1000 Albertson Parkway in Broussard, 337-330-2151
- Uncle Luck's Express Cafe, 930 Veterans Drive in Carencro, 337-520-2451
- Veronica's Cafe, 302 Hector Connoly Road in Carencro, 337-565-2301
- ZZ's Kitchen, 2820 Veterans Memorial Drive in Abbeville, 337-385-1965
Advocate Staff Writer Ian McNulty contributed to this report.