Texas-based Arise Vascular will make its Lafayette branch its flagship location and designate it as its training hub, which will bring 60-240 people to the city each year.

Co-founder and CEO Jared Leger announced the move on Thursday. Chris Hebert, a local registered cardiovascular invasive specialist, will lead the facility. He has trained over 2,000 physicians and over 400 ancillary health care providers over his 53-year career.

Arise Vascular owns and operates outpatient cardiovascular centers in Lafayette, Opelousas and Baton Rouge as well as in Texas and one in Oklahoma. The Lafayette training facility is at 314 Youngsville Highway but will relocate to the Allie and Patlola Medical Center at 901 Wilson St. next spring.

The agency offers outpatient ambulatory surgery and cath labs to help save a patient's limbs before they have to be removed. More than 200,000 amputations are performed each year for peripheral artery diseases that Arise Vascular treats.

"We're not bringing people to Austin, Texas, to our corporate headquarters," Leger said. "They want to see a robust facility like what we'll have in Lafayette. There's a real push for limb salvage awareness because we know that early limb loss leads to even more problems down the line. We're saving limbs and preventing amputations right here in Lafayette."

The Lafayette office will hold three weeks each month for training, and it will be staffed by 5-10 clinical physicians with salaries averaging around $60,000-$70,000 a year.

The Association for Corporate Growth-Central Texas awarded Arise Vascular second place in its annual ACG Growth Award recognizing the fastest-growing market companies in central Texas. Leger said as the company continues to grow, which could mean more staffers coming to Lafayette to train.

"We're treating people locally in a world-class facility with world-class procedures that are minimally invasive in an outpatient environment," he said. "It's important that physicians, nurses and techs have hands-on training prior to opening their own outpatient cardiovascular centers, and it's all happening here in Lafayette."