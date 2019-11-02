There’s a building next to Yvette Shelvin’s home north of Carencro that’s not finished.
It’s been like that for a while. Two years, actually. But don’t pester her about when it’s going to be finished.
The floors are about to be put in, she said. Cooking equipment will be installed, too.
“I’m building it all on cash,” said Shelvin, who will house her side business, Zadee’s Catering, which she started in 2014, in the building. “Almost everything is up. I’m excited.”
And she should be. It will allow Shelvin, who has spent the past 33 years as a waitress at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Lafayette, to devote more space to the catering business and get it out of her own kitchen.
She’s part of a national trend among women in business. Among female entrepreneurship in the United States since 2014, the biggest growth has come from women who open up a business on the side, or “sidepreneurship,” according to the 2019 State of Women-Owned Business Report by American Express.
And among those sidepreneurs, minority women — and more specifically, black women — are leading the way. The number of side businesses opened by minority women has grown 65% since 2014, but the number of side businesses opened by black women has ballooned by 99%, the report indicated.
Side businesses owned by Asian women grew 63%, Hispanic women 40% and Native American women 36%. All women-owned side businesses grew by 39%. Those owned by white women grew by only 12%.
Why do women like Shelvin get into side hustles like this? It’s becoming easier as women are taking more leadership roles in society, said Taniecea Mallery, who runs a consulting firm on the side while working as chief diversity officer and director of strategic initiatives at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
“I think a lot of that is driven by the fact that traditionally women have been excluded from leadership roles and ownership roles,” Mallery said. “Now, especially in the national/political climate we live in, women are just feeling very empowered to create their own thing and do their own thing and chart their own path forward.”
Yvette Shelvin, Zadee’s Catering
If you want to talk cooking in Shelvin’s family, you should probably start with her grandmother. As the mom to 13 children, it’s a safe bet to say she did lots of cooking.
Shelvin, herself one of six children, started asking questions once she got a little older. Her grandmother began sharing her secrets and one day let her try something on her own: She made her own cornbread.
“It was definitely from scratch,” Shelvin said. “She would use yard eggs. She would always go to the (chicken) coop and get eggs. She would never go to the store and get eggs. It makes a difference.”
A foundation may have been set then. She started working as a waitress at 17 and never left (“The company is a real good company to work for,” she admitted), but years later got the urge to establish something for herself. With three children and three grandchildren, she started thinking about their futures.
So she started cooking for other people.
“I really wanted to leave something for my kids and grandkids,” she said. “I decided to start cooking out of my house. I just started making plate lunches out of my houses. Then people started buying from me, and then I was like, ‘I can do this.’ By word-of-mouth, people kept calling me.”
The name, Zadee’s (ZAH-dee's) Catering came from the combining the names of two of her grandkids: Azaria, now 13; and Dereion, now 12. Now fully established, her website boasts of her background raised in “food-loving Creole and Native American family” and menu of items like gumbo, jambalaya balls, stuffed mushrooms and turkey boudin.
It’s that chicken, okra and sausage gumbo that scored well at a national event in Baton Rouge, she said. What’s so special about it? It’s got a secret ingredient that her grandmother taught her. And she’s not revealing it.
Her side business continues to grow. She gets about three or four orders a week on average, but more orders will come in during the holidays for things like turkey rolls, rice dressing and sweet hams. But she’ll get it all done.
“You make time,” she said. “If it’s a passion, you make time for it. You get everybody involved. There’s more love when everyone is involved and it’s a group effort. It gets (busy), but you know you’ve got to keep pushing.”
Julie Mikolajczyk, Jak’s Donuts
On Albertson’s Parkway in Broussard is the second shop for Jak’s Donuts. Here co-owner Julie Mikolajczyk runs the business that was originally started on Verot Street in Lafayette by her parents, but she also works in residential and commercial real estate with Hunco Real Estate.
Mikolajczyk, born to a Cambodian dad and Cajun mom, was able to get to the point where she could be her own boss and run it as she liked. The Broussard location of Jak’s opened just over a year ago, and during that time Mikolajczyk spent a lot of her time there.
“I’ve gotten to the point where I don’t have to be at Jak’s every day,” she said, “but I was working there 48 hours a week while I was nine months pregnant and still working in real estate. I did both up until my delivery date.”
How busy is it to work two jobs and be a parent? A typical day involves getting her kids ready for the day and dropping them off at the babysitter followed by a few hours at the donut shop. Then she focuses on her real estate work.
According to Mikolajczyk, she can do what she does with the support and help from her husband. And it’s all a balancing act.
“I hate working 8-5 every day,” she said. “I feel that for me, personally, that’s not a life. For some people it is. They enjoy it, and they have their weekend. My brain doesn’t work that way. I justify it as I’ll work Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but Tuesday and Thursday all day off, and I’ll spend it with the kids.”
Mikolajczyk said she loves being able to work to support her family and pay her bills. The flexibility of her schedule allows her to work when and where she is needed.
“You get to a point where you have to choose,” she said. “My choice was, ‘I’m done working for people who tell me when I have to work and when I can’t take off.’”
Taniecea Mallery, Diverse City Labs
Located on the second floor of Martin Hall at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is an office with a window framed with blue curtains facing F.G. Mouton Hall. Mallery works here during the week as executive director of strategic initiatives and chief diversity officer.
Mallery has the responsibility of making sure unrepresented groups have equal access to resources and educational opportunities, and she promotes the development of diversity across the UL campus. But she also owns her own consulting company, Diverse City Labs, with her husband, John, which she established in November 2015.
“When I first moved back here and took this role, people started to recognize me as a local expert in diversity and inclusion issues,” Mallery said. “It really kind of happened organically. Where people that were part of organizations that were starting to wrestle with diversity and inclusion within the context of their organizational structure. They were looking for expertise and consultation on those types of issues.”
According to Mallery, in order to balance being a mom, having a full-time job at the university and owning her own business takes a lot of prioritization.
“It takes a lot of intentionality,” she said. “I have a life outside of the full-time job and the side business. I’m a wife, a mother, a daughter, a sister and all of these things. I’ve learned how to compartmentalize very well, so when I’m at work here, I’m at work here. When I’m at home with my kids, I’m with my kids.
“I spend some nights and weekends pulling together a presentation or some content to share with a new client. It’s gotten to the point where it’s manageable. If I had to estimate, I would have about 10 hours a month that I dedicate to the side business, but that’s like volunteer hours. It’s something that I find fulfilling, something that’s enjoyable, and I can balance it all.”
