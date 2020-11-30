Departing traffic at the Lafayette Regional Airport on Sunday was its highest one-day total since the pandemic began.
The airport reported 584 going through the TSA security line to get on a plane on Sunday, the highest one-day total since the more than 600 it recorded on March 8, airport data shows.
It also culminated a Thanksgiving travel weekend that federal officials advised people to stay put and spend the holiday only with people inside their household as the number of COVID-19 cases surged across the country, particularly in the Midwest.
The Lafayette airport also reported 452 through the security line on Saturday for a two-day total of 1,036, the highest two-day total since the 1,050 reported Sept. 3-4, data shows.
Excluding Monday's total, the airport has had 11,868 for the month, which would be a 43% drop from the 20,983 reported in November 2019.