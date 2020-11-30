ACA.holidaytravel.005.adv
A sign reminds passengers that masks are required Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Lafayette Regional Airport in Lafayette, La.

Departing traffic at the Lafayette Regional Airport on Sunday was its highest one-day total since the pandemic began.

The airport reported 584 going through the TSA security line to get on a plane on Sunday, the highest one-day total since the more than 600 it recorded on March 8, airport data shows.

It also culminated a Thanksgiving travel weekend that federal officials advised people to stay put and spend the holiday only with people inside their household as the number of COVID-19 cases surged across the country, particularly in the Midwest.

The Lafayette airport also reported 452 through the security line on Saturday for a two-day total of 1,036, the highest two-day total since the 1,050 reported Sept. 3-4, data shows.

