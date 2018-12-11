SouthStar Urgent Care opened its sixth clinic in Acadiana when it opened its Opelousas clinic at 1723 Creswell Lane on Wednesday.
According to Jessilyn David, marketing director for Hulin Health, the Broussard-based parent company for the clinic, the company is opening clinics in rural communities that don't have access to large, non-emergency room care. The Opelousas area had just one urgent care before Wednesday.
"We recognized that need to come serve the Opelousas community," she said. "We just try to keep the right people in the urgent care, but from a cold or a cough to kidney stones or burns, we can treat it in and outside of normal business hours. We're not 24 hours, but we're still extended hours to help people past that normal nine-to-five."
The clinic has 12 full-time team members from the area who can treat illnesses and injuries and conduct physicals, diagnostic services and vaccinations. Hours are 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
Hulin also has clinics in Lafayette, Abbeville and Eunice and two in New Iberia, according to its website. Others are planned for Marsksville, Oakdale, Ville Platte, Bastrop and Minden.
The company was founded in 2011 by a group of emergency room professionals with over 40 years of combined experience.
Acadiana business today: After voters OK Lafayette city council, could the board have five or seven members? Or even a mayor? Broussard-based company opens Opelousas clinic
Update at 5:06 p.m.: Conque says city-parish legal staff have informed him there can be no vote next year on expanding the future council. Cou…
SouthStar Urgent Care opened its sixth clinic in Acadiana when it opened its Opelousas clinic at 1723 Creswell Lane on Wednesday.
A new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge is doable but would require support from voters in five area parishes, the founder of…
Well permits for Dec. 1-8
Captain D's opened a New Iberia location on Monday morning, part of an aggressive expansion for the Tennessee-based fast casual seafood restau…
The Vermilion Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual December networking luncheon and toy drive at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehab…