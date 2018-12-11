SouthStar Urgent Care opened its sixth clinic in Acadiana when it opened its Opelousas clinic at 1723 Creswell Lane on Wednesday.

According to Jessilyn David, marketing director for Hulin Health, the Broussard-based parent company for the clinic, the company is opening clinics in rural communities that don't have access to large, non-emergency room care. The Opelousas area had just one urgent care before Wednesday.

"We recognized that need to come serve the Opelousas community," she said. "We just try to keep the right people in the urgent care, but from a cold or a cough to kidney stones or burns, we can treat it in and outside of normal business hours. We're not 24 hours, but we're still extended hours to help people past that normal nine-to-five."

The clinic has 12 full-time team members from the area who can treat illnesses and injuries and conduct physicals, diagnostic services and vaccinations. Hours are 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.

Hulin also has clinics in Lafayette, Abbeville and Eunice and two in New Iberia, according to its website. Others are planned for Marsksville, Oakdale, Ville Platte, Bastrop and Minden.

The company was founded in 2011 by a group of emergency room professionals with over 40 years of combined experience.