The price of a gallon of gasoline could fall below $2 later this year, according to a CNN report Wednesday.
The national average now is $2.716, according to AAA, and Louisiana is second to only South Carolina at $2.330. Lafayette Parish is among the lowest prices for gasoline, and many outlets in Lafayette are selling regular unleaded for as low as $2.12 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
Retail gas prices have been falling steadily for several weeks now, according to CNN. The national average is down 17 cents from the 2019 high in early May and down 7 cents in just the past week, and the average price in Louisiana is down almost 30 cents from a year ago.
Wholesale prices are falling even faster, suggesting that prices at the pump should continue to fall.
Most of the decline is because of falling oil prices, in part thanks to booming U.S. oil production, CNN reporter. That has made up for cuts in production by OPEC nations designed to support prices. Oil prices have also fallen in part because of weaker-than-expected demand for gasoline in international markets, particularly China, where slowing economic activity has cut into auto sales.