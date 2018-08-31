Hera Health Solutions of Atlanta edged out nine other health care entrepreneurs to claim the $2,500 prize in the Get Started Medical pitch contest held at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Student Union on Thursday.
Sponsored by Cox Business, in partnership with Accelerate South and the Lafayette General Foundation, the event showcased entrepreneurs from across the country and their innovative medical solutions, including New Orleans-based Levisonics and Lafayette-based ExperonHealth.
Hera Health is developing a biodegradable long-acting drug delivery implant. Its combination of material composition and manufacturing processes aim to revolutionize long-acting drug delivery and solve the issue of invasive therapies and strict pill-taking regimens.
“The medical field is changing rapidly thanks to entrepreneurs who continue to innovate in hopes of advancing cures and improving our quality of life,” said Leigh King, vice president of Cox Business Louisiana. “It was truly exciting to be able to host Get Started Medical and showcase some of the hottest business ideas in healthcare.”
Hera Health will now move on for a chance to win $10,000 in cash and prizes as part of the Nov.15 Get Started Louisiana pitch competition in Baton Rouge, sponsored in partnership with PitchBR and Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week.
Judge for the contests were:
• Mike Braham, vice president and general manager for Trapollo
• Casey Hoyt, co-founder of VieMed
• Cian Robinson, executive director of innovation, research and real estate investment funds for Lafayette General Foundation
• Rajesh Shetye, senior vice president and chief information officer for LHC Group
• Blaise Zuschlag, director of administration for Acadian Companies