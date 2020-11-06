Rose Miller, president of First National Bank of Louisiana in Lafayette, has been elected to a three-year term as the at-large member of the Louisiana Bankers Association board of directors.
Other directors continuing to serve as officers for the upcoming year are Chairwoman Carly Leonards; Chairman-elect Jerry P. Ledet Jr., of Synergy Bank in Houma; Treasurer K. Brent Vidrine, of Bank of Sunset; immediate past Chairman Gary S. Littlefield, of Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Co.; Jeremy M. Callais, of MC Bank in Morgan City, south central region.
Continuing as regional directors Chris Ferris, of Fidelity Bank in New Orleans, and Chip Knight, of Hancock Whitney Bank in New Orleans, southeast region; Jason P. Freyou, of Home Bank N.A. in Lafayette, Acadiana region; Justin Holt, of Lakeside Bank in Lake Charles, southwest region; Ryan R. Kilpatrick, of Origin Bank in Ruston, northeast region; H. Brooks Lewis, of Citizens Bank and Trust Co. in Baton Rouge, capitol region; Bryon C. Salazar, of Red River Bank in Alexandria, central region; Jason D. Smith, of Citizens National Bank N.A. in Bossier City, northwest region; and Robert T. Taylor, chief executive officer of the association.