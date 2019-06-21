Art LeBlanc of Sterling Kia has been named by Kia Motors America as one of only 30 dealers in the United States to earn a spot in the brand’s prestigious President’s Club. Selected from the network of nearly 800 retailers, the Kia President’s Club recognizes dealers that have achieved the highest overall sales volume and provided outstanding customer satisfaction. This is the 3rd time that Sterling Kia has received President’s Club honors.
“2018 was an important year in the ongoing maturation of the Kia brand in the United States, and on behalf of the Kia family, I would like to recognize and thank Art LeBlanc and the staff at Sterling Kia for their commitment to exemplary sales performance and top-notch customer satisfaction,” said Sean Yoon, President and CEO of Kia Motors North America.
In 2018, Kia was ranked the number one mass-market brand in J.D. Power’s Initial Quality Study for the fourth consecutive year. Kia also ranks fifth on Consumer Reports’ reliability list with Sedona among the top 10 most reliable vehicles in the United States. It is projected that the all-new 2020 Telluride, which took at a bow at the North America International Auto Show, will continue to strengthen Kia’s position as a world-class automaker.
The 2018 Kia President’s Club honorees receive dealership promotional materials and awards, as well as a custom-made crystal 2018 Kia President’s Club statuette.