New commercial

OTHER: 520 Ridge Road, Lafayette; Courtney Lalande, owner; description, new car wash and detached equipment room; Stellco LLC, applicant and contractor; $290,000.

Commercial additions/alterations

APARTMENTS: 222 Westpointe Circle, Lafayette; Lafayette Housing LP, owner; Maco Construction, applicant and contractor; $3,967,920.

RESTAURANT: 101 Camino Real Road, #100, Lafayette: Jet Coffee, owner; Mark Duhon Jr., applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $190,000.

OTHER: 1001 Birdsong Road, Lafayette: CEC Storage Building, owner; description, Building 2; David Huval Jr., applicant; CEC Inc., contractor; $300,000.

MEDICAL OFFICE: 4630 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 206, Lafayette; Our Lady of Lourdes, owner and applicant; Carolyn Stansbury Interiors, contractor; $36,000.

WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 209 Glaser Drive, Lafayette: Seasafe Inc., owner; description, reroof; Prosper Builders Inc., applicant and contractor; $58,900.

OTHER: 500 Juliette Place, Lafayette; Paulette Blanchet; website error prevented access to additional information; $6,200.

GENERAL RETAIL: 1701 N. University Ave., Lafayette; Ta #161 Boston Market, owner; description, Boston Market restaurant in convenience store; GPD Group, applicant; Jerry Kachel Builders Inc., contractor; $704,000.

GENERAL RETAIL: 504 W. Simcoe St., Lafayette; Natasha Ann Mczeal, owner and applicant; description, repairs from truck hitting corner and damaging light switch and receptacle; self, contractor; $2,500.

OFFICE BUILDING: 1201 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette; River Ranch Development LLC, owner; description, interior renovation; Business First Bank, applicant; Garden City Construction Co., contractor; $198,600.

OTHER: 112 Borman Drive, B, Lafayette: Avionics Solutions Interior Wall, owner and applicant; description, minor interior alteration to aircraft hangar; self, contractor; $3,600.

Commercial demolition

RESTAURANT: 454 Heymann Blvd., Lafayette; Champagne's Market — Buttermilk Sky Pie, owner; Mark Lalande, applicant; Techne Construction Services, contractor; $7,000.

New homes

211 Country Property Road, Duson; Chris Castille; $220,000.

211 Glasgow Drive, Lafayette; Prestige Custom Homes LLC; $400,500.

100 Castello Lane, Lafayette; CJS Custom Builders LLC; $375,000.

304 Everett Ridge, Lafayette; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $261,000.

303 Caldwell Court, Lafayette; Van Alan Homes LLC; $750,000.

100 Phillip Ave., Lafayette; Sean Hettid for Stronghold Group LLC; $240,000.

302 Woodstone Drive, Lafayette; LWL Builders LLC; $274,500.