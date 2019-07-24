Just how much work will it take to make the arduous task of traversing downtown Lafayette easier for Acadiana residents with disabilities and when would we start seeing those improvements materialize?
These were the questions Wednesday's Downtown Lunch and Learn sought to address along with how people could help city officials in the process of making downtown more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The Downtown Action Plan put together in 2014 was a good road map for these improvements, but there is a lot of time, work and money needed to make that plan a reality, according to Anita Begnaud, chief executive officer for Lafayette Downtown Development.
"A lot had been done to do an assessment of where we are today and some of the challenges that we face for our accessibility," Begnaud said. "The plan was based on our current deficiencies. Not necessarily future opportunities, but what currently existed and the challenges that there are. We know that downtown is surrounded by a number of neighborhoods, so it also focused on the connectivity between those neighborhoods and downtown, as well."
According to Liam Doyle, disability affairs coordinator for Lafayette Consolidated Government, while Jefferson street is "the gold standard" for accessibility, the surrounding streets downtown are another story. They are a labyrinth of insurmountable or impassible sidewalks and hazardous obstacles, he said, such as potholes, broken pipes and careless drivers that make a trip through downtown a risk to both his wheelchair and his physical wellbeing.
"I did not have to go far to find different obstacles, structural issues and sidewalk issues," Doyle said. "Part of the reason for that, and why the (Awareness Committee for Citizens with Disabilities) is starting downtown, is because it's the oldest part of Lafayette, so naturally it's going to have the most accessibility and ADA compliance issues."
To highlight the issues, Doyle and Lowell Duhon, Lafayette Consolidated Government chief administrative officer, took a wheelchair tour of downtown and created a video of the experience. On multiple occasions, Duhon nearly fell out of the chair. He got stuck several times when he and Doyle were forced to veer into the street. Doyle cut his foot on a broken pipe jutting from the sidewalk at one point.
"I really didn't know what to expect, but what really struck me was how difficult it was to move around," Duhon said. "Just moving it on straight at level terrain was difficult, but when you start messing around with these sidewalk and street problems, it becomes extremely difficult or near impossible to go places downtown.
"When you're walking, you just step over things that you don't really notice, but being in a wheelchair, you really notice how unsafe things are."
Bringing downtown accessibility in line with other major cities is not an inexpensive undertaking.
The first phase, which would involve the roads and neighborhoods in 15 quadrants around Jefferson Street, will cost about $380,000 according to Fred Trahan, head engineer on the accessibility project.
"ADA compliance and utility removals and rerouting are a very expensive endeavor," Trahan said. "When I first got involved, I thought, 'How could it be $30,000 to $40,000 per quadrant,' but by the time you move utilities that are in the middle of the sidewalk and address some severe deficiencies, you're significantly away from the quadrant."
The 15 key quadrants in the first phase would create accessible paths to Jefferson Street, which is by far the best area of downtown for accessibility. These quadrants were chosen for their ability to get the most "bang for our buck" according to Trahan.
The project has been delayed because of concerns about drainage downtown. In order to make ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps, the ramps would have to extend partially into the street, which creates a barrier for draining rainwater.
Trahan said they hope to have construction on the first phase of the project bidded and underway by 2020.