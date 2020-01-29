While new numbers suggest that Lafayette may be subverting the statewide trend of losing more college-educated people than it gains, it may be no reason to celebrate because those people are coming to Lafayette from other areas in Louisiana.
Gary Wagner, Acadiana business economist at the University of Louisiana, said Wednesday at Downtown Lunch and Learn that while Lafayette is bucking the "brain drain" trend, it's not because the area is attracting people from other states. It's because Lafayette is drawing them from other metropolitan areas, with New Orleans being one of the hardest hit.
"If you look at Lafayette, we're actually doing better than the state. We're a net gainer of college-educated people," Wagner said.
"We're gaining a lot from New Orleans. ... On average we haven't done too bad with Texas either," he said.
According to the data Wagner collected using the American Community Survey, the Lafayette Metropolitan Statistical Area experienced an increase of 3,636 college-educated people between the ages of 25-54 migrate to the area between 2005-2017. However, 3,820 college-educated people migrated to Lafayette from other areas of the state.
"If we weren't gaining college-educated people from other metro areas of Louisiana, we would have lost people," Wagner said.
In terms of net migration losses, the state where most of Lafayette's educated people go continues to be Texas, which netted almost 700 of the area's college-educated people, followed by California with 101 people netted during the 12 years covered in Wagner's data.
However, Lafayette did see big net gains from Florida with 324 people, New York with 267 people, Mississippi with 164 people, Alabama with 156 people and North Carolina with 59.
The biggest loss Lafayette experienced in college-educated people was in 2016, following the crash in the price of oil. In 2016, Lafayette saw nearly 1,200 college-educated people, primarily petroleum engineers, migrate to Texas.
Wagner has previously pointed to three major factors that could be contributing to this problem, including the state's sales tax system, which is still operating on the assumption that resources like oil can't leave, and the high level of bureaucracy throughout the state. However, he said, he believes one of the biggest factors is the state's "brain drain."
Wagner said college-educated people tend to drive innovation and patent filing in states and the loss of so many may be a reason Louisiana's economy has been struggling to grow while its neighbors and the rest of the country have seen real GDP growth.