A Lafayette boy has found a creative way to make spending money by offering a convenient trash service for his neighbors.
Joel Broussard, 12, takes trash and recycling bins to and from the street each week for a small fee.
"I started when I was in third grade, with my older brother helping me out a lot," Joel said. "And then he moved on and handed down the business to me. I've just been picking up clients ever since and making more money."
Joel, a seventh-grader at Our Lady of Fatima, has grown his business from eight to 13 customers in under four years. He initially charged $1 per week for his service, but he would eventually up his rate to $5 per month.
The change not only brought in a little extra cash, but it also simplified things for both him and his customers.
"That's like a little MBA," says his father, Ben Broussard. "You're learning all the ins and outs of running a business in an elementary fashion."
Neither he nor his wife own a business, but they shared their expertise to get Joel started.
Dad is the chief communications officer for Catholic Charities of Acadiana and advises him on the customer service side. Mom works as a math teacher at Fatima and helps out with the invoicing.
"There's really zero oversight now," Broussard said. "He's self sufficient. Every now and then I'll give him some recommendations."
One of those recommendations came last week on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Dad advised Joel to let his customers know that he would take out their bins on Tuesday instead of Monday because pickup services were postponed a day.
Joel sent a text message to each of his customers:
"Trash and recycle services have been delayed one day because of the MLK holiday. I will take your cans out tomorrow evening. Thank you for being great customers!!!"
Joel spends about 50% of his earnings, reserving 40% for savings and the other 10% for donations to Catholic Charities of Acadiana, the nonprofit organization where his dad works and Joel volunteers.
Most of his spending money goes toward candy at the ballpark and other small purchases while he's spending time with his friends.
"I was at Dick's Sporting Goods with a few other friends, and we were looking through the baseball stuff," Joel said. "And I had enough for a glove that I really wanted. And so I was like, 'Oh, look, I have the money. Let me buy it here.'"
Joel started the business a few years ago with help from his older brother, Andrew, who handed off the business to him after about a year.
Andrew, now 14, has a new lawncare venture of his own, which has taught him a few lessons — like the demand for his service goes down in the winter when grass grows slower.
Fortunately for Joel, the trash business is more regular.
It's so regular, however, that he can't leave for vacation with his family without finding someone to do his job while he's away. His solution has been simple — to pay a neighborhood friend to pick up the chore.
Joel said he's learned a lot through the venture. The math has been easy, but the customer service side has been a bit more difficult.
Andrew used to do the talking when they went door-to-door to pitch the business to their neighbors.
"I was so young then," Joel said. "But I remember that I wasn't really the one that was doing the talking. My older brother was. I was just standing there in his shadow."
Without Andrew's help, Joel has had to step up in recent years to pitch the business to new neighbors. It's improved his confidence and communication skills.
Joel has faced rejection multiple times, but he's found that most people are willing to spend a few dollars a month to support his business.
His advice to anyone just starting out?
"Just go for it," Joel said. "I remember at the start I was very scared that someone would say no, but if they say no, well then you just go on to the next person. You just give it a shot."
Joel's favorite part of the business has been getting to know his neighbors and their families.
His least favorite parts — taking the bins out when it's cold or rainy and waking early to bring them in during his school holidays — might be the reason the business idea works in the first place.
Joel plans to one day hand the business down to his younger brother, Noah, who is still a bit too young at the age of 7 to join the family business.
"As soon as he's old enough to go all the way down the street by himself, I'll pass the business down to him."