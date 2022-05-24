United Way of Acadiana has promoted Heather Blanchard to serve as president and CEO of the organization while the board decides on a permanent replacement for Carlee Alm-LaBar.
On Friday, Alm-LaBar was named executive director for the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation.
Blanchard is a veteran nonprofit executive director. She has served in the dual role of chief operating officer of United Way and executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of South Louisiana since CASA SoLA entered into a management agreement with United Way two years ago.
“Heather and Carlee have worked closely together for the last two years, and the board is confident that Heather will continue to build positive momentum,” United Way of Acadiana President Sean Trcalek said.
Blanchard was the first executive director at the Miles Perret Cancer Center. She helped put Healing House: Hope for Grieving Children and Komen Acadiana on solid, sustainable footing in her time as executive director of those organizations.
“Heather’s passion for the mission and her 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership will help her build the community collaborations that are at the core of the United Way’s mission,” Alm-LaBar said. “I know that she and I will continue to be close partners as I move into my new role with the foundation.”
Blanchard’s promotion to interim president and CEO is effective June 6.
The mission of the United Way of Acadiana is to unite people and organizations with passion, expertise and resources to create more opportunities for a better life.
“Our local nonprofits are doing amazing work every day under trying circumstances. They are serving at-risk children, the working poor or people affected by disasters, and they are doing all of this in a challenging fundraising environment,” Blanchard said. “It’s our role to provide the underlying support to make sure we are helping reach more people. I am so excited to be a part of that work.”