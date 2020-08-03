Total Wine & More, the country's largest independent fine wine retailer, will open its second Louisiana location this week in Lafayette's River Marketplace at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Kaliste Saloom Road.
The Lafayette store boasts about 30,000 square feet of wine, beer, spirits and snacks. Most of what's available is affordable, and much of it can't be found at any other store.
"It's a candy store for grownups," says Brian Bajat, the Lafayette store manager. "No matter who you are or what you like, there's something for everyone."
The Maryland-based retailer carries about 8,000 different wines, 2,500 beers and 3,000 spirits.
Customers can spend less than $4 for a bottle of budget-friendly red wine or more than $4,000 for a high-end Scotch whiskey.
There are shelves dedicated to Louisiana wines, beers, spirits and snacks. Also inside: a cigar room and private area for tasting classes.
The store's 50 employees have been busy stocking and training to prepare for the store's opening at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Bajat said the store will offer samples and jazz music later in the day, along with safety measures in place to keep customers and staff safe.
"We're not just selling wine. We're selling experiences," Bajat said. "That's why it's so fun to engage with our customers. They may be buying this wine for a dinner party or an engagement or an anniversary, so forever that wine is tied to that experience."
Started in Delaware in 1991, Total Wine & More operates more than 200 stores in 24 states, including one in Metairie that opened this summer.
The Lafayette location at 4407 Ambassador Caffery Parkway will be open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Tastings take place from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 2 to 6 p.m. Sundays. Learn more at totalwine.com.