Fix The Charter volunteer Will Kellner spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast last week to discuss the amendment on the Dec. 8 ballot.

Lafayette Parish voters will decide whether or not to amend the the parish's home rule charter for the first time since it was adopted in 1992. If approved, the measure would, among other things, break up the city-parish's nine-member council a five-member council for the city and another for the parish.

Kellner discussed the initiative and what it means for the autonomy of Lafayette in the face of changing demographics in the cities in the parish.

Fix the Charter is a non-partisan group that cares about the future of the city's autonomy to govern itself and the parish's ability to address its pressing issues which become greater every year that unincorporated land is annexed by surrounding towns.

