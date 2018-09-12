Candidates for elections for Crowley mayor, chief of police and council members along with candidates for Acadia Parish school board and police jury will speak as part of the Crowley Candidates' Forum Sept. 27.
Hosted by the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce, the event will be at 6 p.m. at the Grand Opera House of the South, 505 N. Parkerson Ave., and will be the first of other forums held at other sites in the parish.
Candidates for mayor and police chief will make opening statements, answer questions and make closing statements. Other candidates seeking a contested seat will have two minutes to speak.
The event is free and open to the public. You can submit a question for a candidate via email info@acadiaparishchamber.org or by mail at Candidate Forums, P.O. Box 2125, Crowley, LA 70527.