Baseball fans at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be able to order food from the concession stand at Russo Park and have it delivered without leaving their seats starting Friday.
Waitr announced a partnership with UL athletics that will offers fans mobile delivery during games through the Waitr app starting with Friday nights’ game against UT-Arlington, company officials announced. The Lafayette-based food delivery service app launched a similar service for fans at LSU baseball games last year.
By scanning the Stadium Delivery QR code (found in seats and signage all around the ballpark), fans can have access to the full concession stand menu with a Waitr runner available to deliver it to your seat.
The app will also have pickup window locations for fans who don’t want food delivered to their seats.
“The addition of Waitr’s new mobile in-stadium delivery creates a new level of convenience for Cajun fans,” said Kevin Burke, Waitr’s director of business development. “There’s nothing better than catching a ball game with friends and family. Now there’s no reason to ever miss a pitch.”