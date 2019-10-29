The tastes of Tuscany, Italy, have arrived in Opelousas as Tuscany's Italian Restaurant opened at 5620 I-49 North Service Road.
Part of a nationwide chain owned by the Metalia family, Tuscany's now has 16th locations since the first one opened in 1992 in Manhattan, New York. It has locations in
The restaurant had its soft opening last week and hopes to hold its grand opening some time in November. It will eventually hire 15-20 employees, Metalia said.
"We are a third generation business," owner Tony Metalia said. "My grandfather started the first restaurant in Tuscany, and my father came to America in 1991 and started up the first American restaurant in 1992. We are a family restaurant and have family recipes from Tuscany and make everything from scratch."
Some of Tuscany's Italian Restaurant's staple dishes include lobster ravioli, fettuccine tutulmali and shrimp fettuccine alfredo.
The space had been occupied by Sombreros Mexican Restaurant, which moved to the former Picante Restaurant and Cantina in Lafayette in May.
