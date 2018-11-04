With the first three quarters of 2018 now in our rear view mirror, how’s the Lafayette residential real estate market performed?
According to the Rrealtor Association of Acadiana’s Multiple Listing Service data, home sales tallied through September are up by 6.3 percent as compared to last year. Sales of existing homes has been the catalyst for this increase, rising 8.3 percent above last year, while new construction sales are essentially even, increasing by one sale over last year.
The dollar volume of reported 2018 home sales is more impressive, rising by 10.6 percent over last year. Once again, sales of existing homes led the surge increasing by 14 percent over last year, while new construction dollar volume is up by 2.6 percent.
Heretofore, Lafayette Parish’s best year for housing sales was 2015, with 3,216 reported sales totaling over $750 million. How do the first three quarters of this year compare to where we were in 2015? As of Sept. 30, 2015, there were 2,575 home sales totaling $586 million reported to the MLS versus 2,628 sales totaling $588 million reported through September of this year.
Amid this backdrop, will 2018 replace 2015 as the best year on record for Lafayette Parish housing sales?
It’s certainly possible. However, there are signs and factors that could hamper that achievement.
After seven consecutive months where this year’s home sales reported bested last year, September’s sales and dollar volume fell below September 2017’s tally. Additionally, for the first time since January, the number of homes reported as going under contract fell by over 11 percent below September of last year. The dollar volume of those reported pending sales dropped by 14.5 percent.
What’s up? One answer is interest rates.
After nearly a decade of Federal Reserve policy emanating out of the Great Housing Recession, interest rates are now being allowed to rise to market levels.
Currently, the interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage loan is just under 5 percent. That’s up nearly a full percentage point from where rates were at the end of 2017. Rates are predicted to rise to just under 6 percent by the end of next year. The impact this can have on the level of a homebuyer’s purchasing power can be dramatic.
The median sale price for a home in Lafayette Parish is now just under $194,000. The average sale price is $224,000. To illustrate the impact of rising interest rates, let's assume an average 30-year fixed-rate home loan of $200,000.
An interest rate increase of 1 percent will “cost” a borrower slightly more than 10 percent of borrowing capability, meaning whatever your monthly payment at the lower rate, in order to keep that payment the same at the higher interest rate, you would have to borrow only $180,000. To make up the $20,000 difference in lost borrowing power, you have to be willing to pay that difference yourself, either in a lump sum or in higher monthly payments, if you qualify.
The 10 percent borrowing power lost as a result of just a 1 percent rise in interest rate applies to all price levels where a mortgage loan is used, and that is the case in the majority of home purchases. On a $350,000 loan the lost purchasing power exceeds $35,000.
A rising interest rate environment can also impact a seller’s decision to sell. There will be pressure from buyers to offset some of that lost borrowing power by offering less to sellers. This can exert downward pressure on prices, disincentivizing sellers to sell.
Also, if the seller bought within the past 10 years, the ability to recreate the interest rate advantage offered under their current loan is now lost.
To what degree rising interest rates will impact our housing market for the remainder of 2018 is yet to be seen, but there will be an impact. If, as predicted, rates rise by another percentage point next year, its impact on our resilient housing market will be interesting.