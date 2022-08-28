North Lafayette shopping center sold for over $4 million
A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.1 million, records show.
The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin, of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties, of New Jersey, was the seller.
The shopping center had been anchored by Winn-Dixie, which closed in 2017 when the company shuttered three underperforming stores in Louisiana. The 55,000-square-foot anchor space remain empty, as are two other spaces in the 7-acre development.
Fairfield Inn sold for $6.5 million to local group
The 81-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Lafayette South has been sold for a $6.5 million to a Lafayette hotel group.
Gopal’s of Lafayette LLC, a group led by Neal Patel, of AAA Hotel Management, bought the select service hotel at 1606 W. Pinhook Road from national hospitality company Highgate, land records show. It was last sold in 2014 for an undisclosed amount.
AAA Hotel Management owns several hotels in Lafayette, including the Best Western Lafayette Inn, 2207 NW Evangeline Thruway, and the Comfort Suites Oil Center, 114 Rue Fernand, along with others in Opelousas and New Iberia.
Patel was part of a group that bought the Staybridge Suites, 129 Kaliste Saloom Road, for $7.1 million in February.
Spectrum to offer gigabit broadband to 309 locations in St. Landry
A national internet provider will launch gigabit broadband for 309 businesses and homes in St. Landry Parish.
Spectrum, the trade name for Charter Communications, landed a nearly $1.5 million award from the state’s Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program to expand fiber-optic broadband infrastructure.
Spectrum says it will invest more than $600,000 to extend its broadband network in the area, bringing total investment in the project to nearly $2.1 million. The company was awarded more than $10 million in GUMBO grants to help connect 2,167 homes and small businesses in three Louisiana parishes.
ConnectLA, Louisiana’s Office of Broadband Development & Connectivity, distributes the grants.
“St. Landry Parish welcomes more broadband expansion to our communities,” St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard said. “Spectrum has been a proven partner for bringing connectivity to our residents, and now through the state’s broadband program Spectrum can expand to more homes and small businesses in need of high-speed internet access.”
More than 1 out of every 3 homes St. Landry Parish had no broadband access, according to a report last year from the Acadiana Planning Commission. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke in Sunset earlier this year to promote $29 million in funding to provide high-speed internet to more than 22,000 households and 3,000 small businesses in rural Louisiana.
Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana wins national grant
The Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana was named a distinguished grantee of The GBT Foundation Access to Care Empowerment for Sickle Cell Grant Program.
The GBT Foundation will provide $50,000 to the Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana. The Lafayette-based association plans to use the money for its KNEAUX Sickle Program, which provides resources for teens transitioning from pediatric to adult sickle cell disease healthcare providers.
The ACE Grant Program helps local nonprofit community-based organizations improve access to care for people with sickle cell disease — which affects over 5,400 people in Louisiana.