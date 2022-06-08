The average sale price of a home sold in Lafayette Parish last month was just shy of $300,000, data shows.
While the number of homes sold in the Acadiana region and Lafayette Parish remains behind last year’s pace — something that has not happened in years — people are paying more for homes, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
Rising interest rates and lack of inventory has slowed the pace of homes sold, but the 435 homes sold in Lafayette Parish sold at a total dollar volume of nearly $130 million, pushing the average sale price to $297,927, a 17% hike from a year ago and an 11% bump from April.
In the region, 629 homes sold at an average price of $270,317, a 20% hike from a year ago. Total dollar volume for homes sold in the region topped $170 million.
Even with the significant bump in sales since the pandemic began when interest rates plummeted, the total dollar volume was never as high as it was last month. In May 2019, the average home sold in Lafayette Parish went for just under $240,000.
“The dollar volume of those sales continues to soar, indicating that buyers are continuing to maximize what they are buying as well as reflecting the overall increase in home prices that has accelerated over the past 2 ½ years,” Bacque wrote in his monthly report.
“The reasonable expectation of housing prognosticators was that the housing boom we’ve experienced over the past 2½ years was about to hit a wall. Actually, so far the market’s performance has been more akin to falling onto a soft feather pillow.”
Pending sales show that average price could climb even higher next month. In Lafayette Parish there were 409 homes under contract for an average sale price of $306,834.
The average sale price for a newly constructed home in Lafayette Parish was $298,375, up 15.6% from $258,169 last year.
Nationwide, the median home sale price was up 16% year over year to a record $400,999, according to Redfin, a national real estate firm. The median asking price of newly listed homes increased 17% year over year to $412,450.
The total number of homes sold continues to trail last year’s totals, both 3% behind in Lafayette Parish and the region. Yet the average sale price so far this year remains well ahead of last year’s pace with sale prices at 10% above in Lafayette Parish and 11% above in the region.
Homes are spending 11 fewer days on the market than a year ago, data shows. The average home for sale in the region and in Lafayette Parish has sold in 36 days.