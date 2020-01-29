The owners of Dat Dog in downtown Lafayette have put the building up for sale.
The New Orleans-based restaurant company, which opened the Lafayette location in 2016, is asking $2.15 million for the two-story property at 201 Jefferson St., which includes a bar, restaurant and entertainment venue in the back.
The company is evaluating its options and will close the restaurant if the building is sold, CEO Paul Tuennerman said.
According to the listing, the building is “underutilized and the owner wants to see all reasonable offers.”
The building has been on the market for some time.
In the 2017 company chief operating officer Bill PiPaola told The Advocate the Lafayette location was “thriving and successful. We are definitely happy that we chose Lafayette; that is the best way I can say it.”
Dat Dog, a popular New Orleans hot dog joint with three locations there, opened in Lafayette after owners searched for property for months, according to published reports. The company sought out locations to expand and also announced then a location in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Dat Dog founder and owner Constantine Georges is the brother of John Georges, the owner of The Advocate.
