Louisiana again had highest percent of properties nationwide listed as seriously underwater and lowest listed as equity-rich in the third quarter.
The state improved in each category slightly from the previous quarter, but with 10.8% of its properties listed as seriously underwater and only 24.5% of homes listed as equity-rich, the state was well behind the national rate in both categories, according to data released Thursday by ATTOM Data Solutions, a national land and property data organization.
Homes classified as equity-rich mean the homeowner has at least 50% equity in their home. Homes listed as seriously underwater means the homeowner owes at least 25% more than the property’s estimated market value.
Among over 100 metros surveyed, the Baton Rouge MSA had the highest rate of homes listed as seriously underwater (20.6%) and the lowest rate of equity rich homes (10.7%). In metro New Orleans, 7.8% are seriously underwater, the third-highest rate in the U.S.
The U.S. rate of 48.5% of homes being classified as equity-rich comes amid rising property values as the rate rose for the 10th straight quarter.
Among more than 1,600 counties and parishes reporting, Vernon Parish’s rates of 29.1% of seriously underwater homes and 9.2% as equity-rich homes ranked among the worst three rates in the country, data show.
Of the 32 parishes reporting, others with low rates of equity-rich homes were Iberville (12.9%), Beauregard (13.8%) and Acadia (15%). Others with the highest rates of homes listed as seriously underwater were Lafourche (23.5%), Webster (21.5%) and Iberville (18.6%). Jefferson had the highest rate of equity rich homes (37.3%), and St. Charles had the lowest rate of seriously underwater homes (6.9%).
Nationwide, equity-rich rates rose in 39 states in the third quarter compared to the second quarter and seriously underwater rates dipped in 38 states. Year over year, equity-rich levels rose in all 50 states, and seriously underwater portions dropped in 43 states.
“Even though home price appreciation has slowed down dramatically in recent months, homeowners have continued to build equity,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM. “And it appears that many of those homeowners have decided to stay where they are rather than purchase a new home.”